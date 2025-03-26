The second day of the ongoing second session (Part III) of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly commenced with an address by Governor Om Prakash Mathur, followed by the formal proceedings of the House.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang presented the 7th consecutive annual budget for the financial year 2025-26. This marks the continuation of his governance since 2019, underscoring the state government’s commitment to fiscal prudence, sustainable development, and welfare-oriented growth.

The budget for the fiscal year reflects the government's vision of strengthening Sikkim's economy, promoting inclusive growth, and ensuring that development benefits reach all citizens.

CM Tamang highlighted the focus areas of the budget, stating, “Our focus remains on empowering youth, uplifting farmers, investing in infrastructure, and ensuring financial discipline. Through effective governance, we will drive economic growth, social equity, and environmental sustainability while maintaining peace and harmony.”

This year’s budget emphasises strategic investments across key sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, connectivity, environmental conservation, tourism, and social welfare. The investments are intended to enhance the quality of life for every citizen while boosting economic activity.

Additionally, the government remains determined to tackle challenges arising from the state’s mountainous terrain, vulnerability to climate change, and uncertainties in the global economic landscape.

The chief minister stressed the importance of improving infrastructure to ease transportation bottlenecks, facilitate economic activities, and ensure connectivity.

Further, he emphasised the government’s dedication to promoting education and healthcare to ensure every individual has access to quality learning and medical facilities.

Preserving Sikkim’s pristine natural environment continues to be a priority. The budget lays out plans for eco-friendly growth, with tourism playing a vital role in driving the state's economy. The government intends to develop world-class destinations and experiences that not only attract visitors but also benefit local communities.

Reflecting on the fiscal year’s broader significance, CM Tamang noted that 2025-26 holds three historic milestones for Sikkim. The state will celebrate its 50th year of statehood in India, marking the golden jubilee of its political integration.

The government is also committed to achieving “Zero Poverty” and “100% Literacy” in this transformative year, pushing the boundaries of development even further. Additionally, the state will honor its rich past by acknowledging the contributions of its leaders and citizens in shaping the modern Sikkim that exists today.

Since its integration into India on May 16, 1975, Sikkim has evolved from a small Himalayan kingdom into a globally recognised model of peace, sustainable development, and economic progress. CM Tamang reflected on this turning point, highlighting five crucial aspects: the state’s integration with India, fulfillment of democratic aspirations, developmental transformation, contributions to national security, and its global recognition for preserving its unique mountain identity.

“As we embark on this historic year, we pay tribute to our past, celebrate our achievements, and move forward with renewed commitment to progress and prosperity,” CM Tamang added.

The chief minister also expressed gratitude to Governor Om Prakash Mathur for his inspiring address, M.N. Sherpa for conducting the session with dignity, and Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa for her valuable support. He extended his thanks to all ministers and members for their active participation in the session.