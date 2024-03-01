Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who also serves as the Minister-in-Charge of the Finance Department, on March 1 took the central stage in the assembly session to address crucial fiscal matters of the state.

In his capacity as the Minister-in-Charge of the Finance Department, CM Tamang presented several pivotal bills before the assembly. Among these were the Second Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24 aimed at addressing additional financial requirements for the fiscal year. These demands were discussed and subsequently passed by the house.

Additionally, CM Tamang tabled the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 13) of 2024, specifically tailored to accommodate the Second Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24.

Furthermore, the Sikkim CM also presented the Vote on Account for the Financial Year 2024-25 during the assembly session.

Earlier in the day, the Sikkim Legislative Assembly ushered in a new era of academic advancement by passing a series of visionary bills aimed at enhancing higher education in the state.

The assembly session, a part of the ongoing Seventh Session (Part-IV), bore witness to the passage of seven pivotal bills designed to pave the way for the establishment of new universities. These transformative bills herald a paradigm shift in the state's education system providing a conducive environment for diverse fields of study and opening avenues for Sikkim's youth to flourish in academia.

Among the noteworthy bills that received unanimous approval were the Sikkim Pannadhay University Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 15 of 2024), and the Nirmala Devi University Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 16 of 2024). These bills, emblematic of the state's visionary outlook, signify a concerted effort to expand the horizons of learning and research, catering to the evolving needs of students and academia alike.

Furthermore, the assembly deliberated and passed bills for Orchid University, Gurukul Vidyapeeth University, Matrix Skilltech University, Duke International University, and Shri Rukmani Dwarkadhish University of Science and Technology each embodying a unique ethos and vision for higher education in Sikkim.