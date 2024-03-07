In a bid to ensure smooth proceedings and alleviate overcrowding concerns, Sikkim's Chief Minister, Mr. Prem Singh Tamang, spearheaded a coordination meeting with Heads of Departments (HODs) and officers from various sectors. The focal point of discussion revolved around the imminent Yuva Bharosa Sammelan slated to take place at the constituency level within the premises of Samman Bhawan this afternoon.

Cognizant of the challenges posed by overcrowding during the previous attempt on February 29, the Chief Minister announced crafted plan aimed at enhancing public convenience and efficacy. Emphasizing the importance of efficient execution, he instructed the formation of dedicated teams for each constituency. These teams, comprised of MLAs, party workers and officers from pertinent departments are tasked with ensuring the seamless distribution of orders and logistical arrangements for the event.

While expressing a personal desire to oversee the distribution of orders, the Chief Minister, acknowledging his demanding schedule, entrusted his officers with the responsibility of disseminating them on behalf of the state government. Despite this delegation, he extended congratulations to all new appointees, exuding optimism regarding their potential contributions to the welfare of Sikkim's populace.

Addressing the logistical intricacies, Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Secretary of the Department of Personnel (DOP) suggested a streamlined procedure for order distribution. Highlighting the pivotal role of constituency-level officers or staff members from the DOP, he affirmed that orders would be directly delivered to candidates. Any surplus orders would be promptly returned to the DOP for subsequent handling.

Furthermore, Bhutia issued a gentle reminder to all newly appointed officials, urging them to commence their duties promptly on March 11. For those without designated postings, he stated the imperative of reporting to the head office without delay, ensuring a seamless integration into their respective roles.