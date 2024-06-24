Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang presented a comprehensive proposal for the development of a Himalayan Railway Line in a recent meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi. The proposed railway line would connect New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal to Rorathang in Sikkim, aiming to revolutionize transportation infrastructure in the region.

CM Tamang emphasized that it would not only improve transport links but also enhance defense capabilities, ensure year-round food supply, reduce costs, and stimulate local industry growth. The proposed railway line is envisioned as a strategic asset for the region, contributing significantly to socio-economic development and connectivity in the Himalayan region.

Additionally, CM Tamang briefed the Union Minister about the escalating levels of the Teesta River, which have resulted in severe damage. He requested immediate intervention to halt the dumping of debris and implement effective mitigation measures to safeguard the Melli settlement and ensure the safety of residents during the Sikkim Railways connectivity project.