Under the guidance of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Sandhya Pradhan, a resident of Poklok Kamrang, was airlifted to BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi on May 3 from Siliguri.

The 22-year-old patient was receiving treatment at Anandalok Hospital for Necrotizing Pancreatitis.

Pradhan's family expressed their deep gratitude to the Chief Minister for the aid provided in this critical time.

Earlier on April 30, students from Sikkim University took to the streets, not for merriment, but to support their fellow student, Rohan Giri, who is in dire need.



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Giri, a student of the Sikkim University's law department suffered a major brain stroke on April 22.

In response, his peers have rallied together engaging in busking activities at MG Marg to raise funds for his critical medical treatment.

President of Sikkim University Students’ Association (SUSA), Anukul Limboo who is leading the charge spoke about the noble cause behind their efforts. He said, “Today, we're not singing for amusement. We're singing to save a life, to help our friend Rohan Giri fight against this unforeseen adversity.