Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang participated in a spiritual event, the Recitation of 100 Million Mani Thungdup Menlam Chenmo, held at Sanga Ngag Choling Monastery in Pelling. The event brought together spiritual leaders and the local community for prayers and reflection.

CM Golay offered prayers for the well-being, happiness, and prosperity of the Sikkimese people. He described the ceremony as a moment of spiritual connection, stressing the importance of unity in achieving a harmonious and prosperous state.

Golay also took time to interact with the monastery committee and local residents, addressing their concerns and assuring them of the government's ongoing efforts to support the community.

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