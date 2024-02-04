Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on February 4 affirmed commitment to the welfare of Sikkimese citizens. Stating the crucial need for unity as the upcoming elections loom, Tamang delivered a powerful message during the 12th Foundation Day celebration of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd , Chief Minister Tamang assured the regularization of government employees with more than 4 years of service, extending this promise to non-gazetted employees as well.

The Creatorpreneurship Scheme, a unique initiative, promises financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to 75,000 youths engaged in creating content on social media platforms, based on their social media following.

Under the Aama Yojna, 64,000 mothers will receive Rs 4,400 annually for LPG refilling, and Sikkim-certified drivers will be entitled to insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh. The Chief Minister Merit Scholarship (CMMS) has been extended up to graduation, providing educational support beyond Class XII.

In a significant move towards housing for the less fortunate, plans were unveiled to construct 300 houses under the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojna. The Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana promises financial assistance of Rs 40,000 annually to over 64,000 mothers, while the Vatsalaya Scheme supports childless couples with Rs 3 lakh for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments.

Encouraging a culture of self-employment, the 'One Family, One Entrepreneur Yojana' was introduced, aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

Chief Minister Tamang expressed gratitude to the government employees who attended the event on a Sunday, stating, "I salute everyone who came to today's event. It is your single vote that is shaping Sikkim."