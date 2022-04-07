Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced the "Vatsalya" scheme, which will provide Rs 3 lakhs to childless mothers for IVF treatment.

Expressing grave concern about Sikkim's declining fertility rate, Chief Minister PS Tamang today announced a new " VATSALYA" scheme to assist women who are unable to conceive with IVF treatment.

On April 7, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced during the inaugural ceremony of Soreng District that ‘Vatsalya’ scheme for declining fertility rate of Sikkim in which he said, “ This scheme would cover those women in government jobs through Health Department and others under Chief Minister Medical Assistance” said the Chief Minister while addressing a function at Soreng in West Sikkim. Financial assistance of 3 Lakhs in two parts first of 1 Lakh and second of 2 Lakhs shall be given for the IVF treatment.”