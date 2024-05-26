Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang stated that there is cultural unity between Sikkim and Darjeeling.

Addressing the two-day Sakela Uvauli 2024 Festival organized by the Kirat Khambu Rai Sanskritik Sansthan (KKRSS), in Darjeeling on May 26, the CM said that despite being in two separate states, the shared language, culture and traditions bond the communities together.

"In Sikkim and Darjeeling, our language, culture and traditions are the same making us one cohesive entity," stated CM Tamang during his address. He stressed the collective responsibility of preserving these cultural aspects highlighting that it goes beyond governmental efforts and requires the active participation of all individuals.

"We often fail to recognize the significance of our language and culture while within our homes but it becomes apparent when we are outside our homeland," Tamang said, pointing out the emotional attachment Nepali people feel towards their roots especially evident when they hear the Indian national anthem.

Tamang urged the people to embrace modernity and technological advancements while steadfastly holding onto their cultural heritage. He stated the importance of unity, stating, "Politics has its place, but certain issues, such as securing tribal status for communities in both Sikkim and Darjeeling can only be achieved through collective effort."

Speaking of past achievements, Tamang highlighted instances where Sikkim and Darjeeling collaborated successfully including the inclusion and recognition of the Nepali language in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India under the leadership of Late Nar Bahadur Bhandari. He also cited the joint efforts to establish the Limboo Tamang Tribal Centre in 2003.

Tamang stressed the importance of neighborly support, likening the relationship between Sikkim and Darjeeling to that of helping each other in times of need.

Tamang also spoke about the healthcare sector highlighting the cross-border medical assistance between Sikkim and Darjeeling. He praised the affordable healthcare facilities in Sikkim, which cater to patients from Darjeeling, Siliguri and Kalimpong.

Furthermore, Tamang outlined plans to develop Sikkim into an education and medical hub, drawing inspiration from Darjeeling's established reputation in these sectors. He stated the need to focus on developmental initiatives beyond electoral politics.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to attend the event, Tamang reminisced about his college days in Darjeeling where he spent four formative years. He expressed appreciation for the warm reception and stated his connection to both Sikkim and Darjeeling.