Addressing the 12th Foundation Day celebration of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party, party president and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed dedication to the future prosperity of Sikkim.

Standing before a crowd of supporters, Tamang declared, "I am ready to sacrifice and give my life for 'Sunaulo Sikkim Samriddhi Sikkim'."

Highlighting the importance of the upcoming 2024 elections, Tamang stated the pivotal role that the people of Sikkim play in shaping the destiny of their state. "Good state, good governance – that is for you to decide. Good health, good education – all in Sikkim people's hands, all in Sikkim people's vote," he said.

Reflecting on the challenges faced in the past five years, including the impact of COVID-19 and GLOF, Tamang commended the collective efforts in overcoming adversities. "We fought and worked day and night making development and progress in Sikkim," he stated.

As CM Tamang called for unity and collaboration, he urged the citizens to pledge for a new era in Sikkim's development. "Now today's pledge will be for New Sikkim, Sikkim's future, Sikkim's development," he declared, prompting everyone in attendance to stand and join him in the pledge for "Sunaulo Sikkim Samriddhi Sikkim."

With a vision for a golden decade ahead, Tamang assured that the government's focus would be on the prosperity and progress of Sikkim. "For Sunaulo Sikkim Samriddhi Sikkim, we have to be one. I am ready to sacrifice and give my life for Sunaulo Sikkim and Samriddhi Sikkim," Tamang said.