Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had the "divine opportunity” of visiting Maharashtra's holy Shani Shingnapur Mandir on April 19 evening. He offered prayers for the well-being of Sikkim and its people.

Sharing the visit through his official Facebook page, the chief minister expressed his deep spiritual sentiments and described the experience as a “divine opportunity.”

He emphasised the significance of the day, noting that Saturdays are considered especially auspicious for worshipping Lord Shani Dev, the deity associated with justice, discipline, and spiritual strength.

“I sought His blessings and prayed for the spiritual well-being on behalf of Sikkim and our Sikkimese people,” wrote the chief minister in his post.

He further added, “May Shani Dev, in His infinite wisdom and grace, continue to protect us from negativity, strengthen our inner resolve, and bless Sikkim with justice, prosperity, harmony, and spiritual strength.”