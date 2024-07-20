Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met His Eminence Khenchen Rigzin Dorjee at their official residence on July 20 morning, reinforcing the state government's commitment to promoting spiritual growth, social harmony, and overall well-being.

Taking to Facebook, CM Tamang said, "I had the honor of meeting His Eminence Khenchen Rigzin Dorjee at their official residence this morning. The esteemed spiritual leader graciously accepted the invitation to visit, imparting blessings and guidance to the people of Sikkim."

During the meeting, the Sikkim chief minister sought His Eminence's divine blessings, praying for peace, prosperity, and harmony to flourish throughout the state.

The chief minister expressed their deep reverence for His Eminence's wisdom and leadership, acknowledging the invaluable contribution to the spiritual and cultural heritage of Sikkim. He also expressed their gratitude for His Eminence's continued support and guidance, pledging to work tirelessly towards a brighter future for the people of Sikkim.