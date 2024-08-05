Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang released a book titled 'Vishwama Manav Sabhyata: Jatiya Brihat Itihas, Sanskriti ra Parampara', authored by TB Subba, at a function organised by Kinar Prakashan Gangtok at Manan Kendra, on August 4. He announced that the state government will purchase 3000 copies of the book.

Addressing the gathering, CM Tamang remarked that 'Vishwama Manav Sabhyata: Jatiya Brihat Ithihas, Sanskriti ra Parampara' is a unique book in which the writer has demonstrated a profound understanding of human nature and a mastery of the Nepali language, making his work timeless and universally revered.

The chief minister highlighted Subba's 19 years of dedication to writing the book and urged everyone to read it to support and encourage the writer. On this note, he announced that the state government will purchase 3000 copies and further updated that a grant of Rs 10 lakhs will be provided to the author from Chief Minister's Discretionary Grant. CM Tamang also underlined that an amount of Rs 10 lakhs had already been given to the author to assist him to complete the book.

Furthermore, he announced that the state government will establish various boards on language, literature, and art in coming days to benefit all concerned, which will work independently, providing a platform for those connected with these fields to thrive.

He remarked the noticeable decline in book writers due to the rise of the digital era and expressed his delight at the release of this book, which he views as a testament to the enduring presence of writers.

He enumerated various initiatives started by the state to support writers and other literary events like Nepali Bhasa Manyata Diwas, celebration of Bhanu Jayanti all over Sikkim to honour the Nepali language, Sikkim Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan and many more.

The CM highlighted the state's commitment to supporting writers, poets, and historians and mentioned about various initiatives taken by the State Government to promote language, literature, music, and art, including increasing the annual budget of the Sikkim Academy to Rs 1 crore.

During the programme, C P Bhattarai, former press advisor to the chief minister briefly spoke on the importance of writers and their contributions to society and informed about the upcoming Antarashtriya Sahitya Mahotsav, which will be held in the coming months.

In his address, Professor Krishnaraj Ghatani also spoke about the importance of preserving the historical knowledge as it helps individuals and communities maintain a sense of identity and continuity, connecting them to their past and giving context to the present. He further termed the book as an encyclopedia which can enrich society and continue to benefit future generations.

The writer apprised the audience about his book 'Vishwama Manav Sabhyata: Jatiya Brihat Itihas, Sanskriti ra Parampara', which he said is divided into two parts: one focusing on Manav Sabhyata (Human Civilization) and the other on Samaj Shastra (Social Science). The book intricately details the community, language of Sikkim, and other aspects. Comprising of 2,300 pages, it delves into the origins of communities and their development.

During the programme, a short biography of writer Mr T B Subba was also showcased, detailing his achievements and other creations.

Krishna Rai, MLA-cum-Advisors, mayor, deputy mayor, councillors of Gangtok Municipal Corporation, former ministers and MLAs, president, Pustak Lokarpan Samaroh (PLS), Padmashri Awardee, officials, Sahityakars (literary personalities) from Nepal and neighbouring states, representatives from various community associations, teachers, students and public alike.