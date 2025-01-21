Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that the Women and Child Development Department will be renamed to include Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities, reflecting the government’s commitment to serving all sections of society.

The announcement was made during the closing day of the Maghey Sankranti Mela at Jorethang Playground, on January 21.

For the first time in Sikkim's history, the Makar Sankranti Mela was inaugurated by the Governor and concluded by the chief minister.

CM Tamang said, "This year’s Mela is historic because, in the past, such events rarely saw the participation of the Governor. But today, we stand together, celebrating our culture and our shared history."

The Mela, which began on January 14, brought a wave of opportunities to the Jorethang community.

The event allowed local residents to set up stalls, launch new businesses, and benefit from the tourism, hospitality, and transport sectors. "This is not just an entertainment event; it is a mela of opportunities," he said.

The event helped foster a sense of community and provided a platform for local artists, entrepreneurs, and businesses to thrive.

Speaking about the government’s role in supporting the people, CM Tamang highlighted the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government's proactive approach. "We are a government that acts swiftly to help the people, unlike the previous administration that only spoke without delivering," he remarked.

Further, he also shared a touching story of a youth employed in the electricity department who lost his hand in an accident. The government provided him with Rs 2 lakh in assistance to help him recover.

Moreover, the government has introduced various schemes to improve the lives of Sikkim’s residents, such as providing Rs 4,400 to refill 4 cylinders and Rs 1,100 to mothers under the 'Aama Yojana.'

Jorethang is well-known for its agricultural produce, including garlic, onion, and cardamom, which are essential to Sikkim's economy.

However, the region has faced challenges in recent years, particularly with a decline in cardamom production due to disease. "We are committed to reviving cardamom farming through scientific methods, and we’ve already completed the necessary research," said Tamang.

The state government has launched the ‘Mero Elaichi, Mero Dhan’ scheme to support farmers and restore the industry.

The chief minister asked the people of Sikkim to work together for a cleaner, healthier state. "Let us pledge to make Sikkim a clean, drug-free state. We need to improve our food habits and work together to fight diseases like cancer, which have become too prevalent in our population," he said.