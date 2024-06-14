In a surprising move, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has stepped down as the MLA from Soreng-Chakung.

This follows the resignation of his wife just a day earlier from the 11-Namchi-Singithang Constituency in Sikkim.

In a social media post, the Sikkim Chief Minister extended his immense gratitude to the people of Sikkim, especially those from the 07-Soreng-Chakung and 19-Rhenock constituencies.

He acknowledged their cordial support and unwavering dedication as instrumental in their triumph.

On behalf of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party and the people of Sikkim, he conveyed his deepest thanks to the people of these constituencies, stating that their trust and support are the pillars of their success.

As per the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, under Section 67/A, one of the two constituencies must be relinquished within 14 days of the election results declaration. Tomorrow, 15th June, marks the last day for this decision.

Thus, he announced with a heavy heart that he has decided to step aside from the 07-Soreng-Chakung constituency, allowing an honest and loyal party functionary to serve as the legislator.

He promised to remain committed to serving as their MLA, ensuring the constituency benefits from the service and care of two dedicated MLAs, including himself. Having been born and raised in Soreng-Chakung, with his mother still residing there, he assured the residents of his continued unwavering support and assistance.

He congratulated and thanked the people of the 07-Soreng-Chakung constituency for their intimacy, unity, duty consciousness, persistence, perseverance, dedication, and sacrifice. He pledged to remain forever grateful and honoured to be their MLA in heart and soul.

He humbly requested everyone to continue moving forward, united in the vision of a golden and prosperous Sikkim, and to work hand in hand for the benefit of Sikkim and its people, aiming to achieve the pinnacle of success.