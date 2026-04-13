Sikkim CM review preparations for PM Modi's visit during Statehood Anniversary Celebrations

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday, April 13 chaired a high-level review meeting at Samman Bhawan to assess preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month.

The visit is scheduled to coincide with the closing ceremony of Sikkim 50th Statehood Anniversary, a key milestone marking five decades of Sikkim’s statehood.

According to officials, the meeting focused on reviewing arrangements across multiple sectors, including logistics, security, infrastructure, and programme scheduling. Departments were instructed to strengthen coordination mechanisms and ensure timely execution of assigned responsibilities.

Discussions were also held on projects likely to be inaugurated and foundation stones to be laid by the Prime Minister during the visit. Officials reviewed the status of these projects to ensure readiness ahead of the proposed schedule.

Senior functionaries, including Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, Heads of Departments, and other senior officials, attended the meeting. Key focus areas included inter-departmental coordination, security planning, infrastructure preparedness, and adherence to timelines.