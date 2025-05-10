As the nation steps up its security measures, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also reviewed the state's preparedness to handle any potential crisis.

In the wake of hostilities between the militaries of India and Pakistan, a high-level meeting was held at Samman Bhavan.

The objective of the meeting was to review the readiness of key departments and to ensure a coordinated response mechanism for any emergency scenario, a statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

During the deliberations, the chief minister highlighted the importance of proactive measures and inter-departmental coordination, stressing the importance of DCs and SPs of all six districts.

He issued specific directives to all concerned departments. He reassured the public that the Sikkim government was taking all essential and proactive measures to uphold the safety, security, and sovereignty of the state and, by extension, the nation.

"These efforts are part of a larger strategy to safeguard the peace, integrity, and territorial sanctity of Sikkim, especially considering our state's strategic importance and proximity to international borders," he said.

Furthermore, he added, "It is our foremost duty to ensure the security of our people and contribute to national preparedness. I urge all citizens to remain calm, vigilant, and responsible. Cooperate fully with the administration and security forces, and avoid spreading or relying on unverified content on social media that could create unnecessary alarm or disrupt public order."