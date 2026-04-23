Sikkim CM reviews preparations ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay on Thursday, April 23, conducted a high-level review and inspection of key venues ahead of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sikkim.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by senior officials, including Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and secretaries of various departments.

During the inspection, the team assessed logistical arrangements and overall preparedness for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Tamang issued detailed directives to ensure timely and efficient completion of all preparations, with emphasis on maintaining high security standards, seamless inter-departmental coordination, and robust logistical planning.

Officials have been instructed to ensure the smooth conduct of all scheduled events, aiming for a well-organised and secure visit.