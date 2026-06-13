Sikkim CM reviews state guest house near Bagdogra Airport, directs officials to explore redevelopment

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday, June 13, inspected the State-owned guest house near Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal and directed officials to explore options for its redevelopment and future utilisation.

Tamang, accompanied by Minister Bhim Hang Limboo, Chief Secretary R. Telang, Principal Chief Engineer Chandra Vijay Basnet and other officials, visited the property to assess its present condition and review its potential for renovation and modernisation.

According to the Chief Minister, the inspection was aimed at examining ways to improve the facility and ensure its more effective use in the future.

The property, spread over nearly 28,800 sq. ft., is owned by the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation and is currently leased to the Airport Authority of India (AAI). It is presently being used by personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed for the security of Bagdogra Airport.

Tamang said the strategically located property holds considerable potential and could be developed into a valuable asset for the people of Sikkim.

"Owing to its strategic location near Bagdogra Airport, it offers significant opportunities to strengthen the State's hospitality infrastructure and provide better facilities for visitors, guests and officials," he said.

During the visit, officials reviewed the existing infrastructure and discussed the scope for upgrading the facility. The Chief Minister said the government's objective was to preserve and revitalise the property while enhancing its functionality and long-term value.

He added that the departments concerned had been directed to examine suitable measures for the redevelopment of the site and prepare proposals for its future use.

"The property can serve the people of Sikkim more effectively and contribute meaningfully to the State's growth and development," Tamang said.