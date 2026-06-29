Sikkim CM salutes farmers on Asar 15, vows to modernise agriculture

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on June 29 extended greetings to the farming community on the occasion of Asar 15, also known as Asadh Pandra or Ropain Diwas, and reaffirmed the state government's commitment to modernising agriculture while preserving the Himalayan state's rich agrarian heritage.

In a message shared on social media, Tamang conveyed his best wishes to Nepali-speaking and Nepali-origin communities across India and abroad, describing the festival as a celebration of the "labour, dedication, unity, friendship, hope and enthusiasm of farmers."

The Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to empowering farmers by promoting modern agricultural practices while safeguarding Sikkim's traditional farming culture.

Asar 15 is an annual agricultural festival celebrated in Sikkim, Nepal, and the Darjeeling Hills on the 15th day of the Nepali month of Ashadh. The festival marks the beginning of the paddy transplantation season and pays tribute to the invaluable contribution of farmers to society and food security.