Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang today said the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is playing politics over the KN Rai attack row. CM Tamang also said that the attackers will not be spared.

The Sikkim made the statement during thr SHG Bharosa Sammelan held at the vibrant setting of Jorethang playground on March 3.

Senior SDF Party leader K. N. Rai and spokesperson Dr Shiva Kumar Timshina were allegedly physically assaulted by members of the SKM party at Mazi Gaon, Melli on March 1 at approximately 2.30 pm.

The SDF has strongly condemned this act and called for immediate police intervention. This incident raises concerns about the state of democracy and the rule of law in Sikkim.

Earlier, alleging attacks on its cadres by the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front has urged the Election Commission to impose central rule in the state ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Sikkim are likely to be held along with Lok Sabha polls sometime in April-May.