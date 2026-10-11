Sikkim CM says remote villages can gain global recognition through adventure sports

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has lauded the International Downhill MTB Series held at Zoom Rock Garden in Soreng district, saying the event demonstrates how remote villages can make their mark on the global map through adventure sports and sustainable tourism.

Organised by Zabarvan Extreme in collaboration with Zoom GPU, the series brought together riders from eight countries, including three participants from Sikkim, highlighting the growing popularity of mountain biking and the region’s potential as an international adventure sports destination.

Describing Zoom Village as a remote but promising destination, Tamang said its natural landscapes, trails and challenging terrain offer significant opportunities for mountain biking, adventure tourism and sustainable development.

“Events like these not only provide a platform for riders to showcase their skills and determination but also place our state on the international sporting map, while promoting tourism and creating opportunities for local communities,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the event demonstrated how villages with distinctive natural assets and local potential could gain international recognition while creating new opportunities for their residents.

Tamang commended the organisers, participating athletes and everyone involved in the event, with special appreciation for the local riders who represented Sikkim. He expressed hope that the initiative would inspire more young people to take up adventure sports and strengthen the state’s position as a destination for mountain biking and adventure tourism.

“Wishing all the riders the very best. Ride hard, ride safe, and keep the spirit of adventure alive,” he said.