Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia held a video conference on April 23 to accelerate developmental initiatives under the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The meeting aimed to align Sikkim’s growth strategy with the Centre’s long-term goals, with a strong emphasis on border development, sustainable tourism, and organic farming.

One of the standout points of the discussion was the urgency to fast-track the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Vibrant Villages Programme, an initiative aimed at uplifting infrastructure and connectivity in Sikkim’s remote border areas. “I was especially heartened by the Minister’s emphasis on speeding up the DPR for the Vibrant Villages Programme, which will cover the entire stretch of our border regions,” said Tamang, noting its potential to transform livelihoods in these often-neglected regions.

The Chiwabhanjyang corridor, located on the Sikkim-Eastern Nepal border, was also identified as a key strategic asset. CM Tamang reiterated its potential to boost cross-border trade and open new economic avenues. “I highlighted the strategic importance of the Chiwabhanjyang corridor, which has the immense potential to enhance trade with Eastern Nepal,” he said.

Tourism featured prominently in the meeting. Recognising the sector’s role in driving Sikkim’s economy, both leaders discussed plans to promote homestays in remote villages. This initiative is seen as a dual benefit: preserving cultural heritage and generating income for local communities.

“The promotion of homestays in remote villages is one of the ways we plan to empower local communities, strengthen the rural economy, and promote sustainable tourism,” said Tamang.

The Chief Minister also pointed out the critical need for skilled manpower to support the growing tourism industry. “Our focus is not only on infrastructure but also on providing the necessary skilled manpower to ensure quality services,” he added.

Scindia reviewed several key projects currently underway in Sikkim, offering feedback and support. Tamang expressed appreciation for the Centre’s backing, especially for the infrastructure that supports tourism. “We are seeing continuous support from the Central Government, and this has been instrumental in the growth of Sikkim’s tourism sector,” he said.

The video conference covered a broad range of issues, from organic farming and tourism circuits to strategic trade routes and essential infrastructure. Tamang thanked officials from MDoNER and the Sikkim government for their coordination in organising the interaction and emphasised the importance of Centre-State cooperation in realising a developed Sikkim.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to Hon'ble Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia Ji for spearheading the discussions on crucial sectors... The collaboration between the Centre and the State is vital, and I believe it will accelerate our shared vision of a developed, resilient, and prosperous Sikkim,” he concluded.