After the landslide victory of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed gratitude towards his mother for her support and wisdom.

Taking to Facebook, the Sikkim chief minister shared that he paid a visit to his mother and sought her blessings. Furthermore, he also expressed appreciation and gratitude to the public for their support.

He wrote, “Following our resounding victory in the 11th Assembly elections, I took a moment to visit my beloved mother and seek her invaluable blessings. Her unwavering support and wisdom have been a guiding force throughout my journey, and her blessings are a source of immense strength and inspiration. I pray to the Almighty to bless my dearest mother and keep her safe at all times. I would also like to take this moment to thank the people for their warm welcome and immense love.”

The SKM party celebrated a landslide victory with 31 out of 32 seats, following which CM Tamang had earlier expressed heartfelt thanks to the people of Sikkim.

Addressing the defeat of former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, Tamang had highlighted the impressive strides made by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and had stated, "We worked from the heart to make Sikkim a good state. We have completed their 25 years of work within 5 years," underscoring the transformative impact of SKM's dedication and development efforts despite last year's devastating floods.