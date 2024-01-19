Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) Society Meeting in Shillong on January 19 where he stated the crucial role of space technology in Sikkim's development and addressed pressing issues including the aftermath of a recent tragic landslide-induced flood.

Expressing gratitude for NESAC's support, Chief Minister Tamang highlighted collaborative projects such as Swasth Mann and forest cover monitoring that showcase joint efforts to enhance mental health care, modernize agriculture and manage spatial data in the region.

Reflecting on the recent natural disaster, Tamang stressed the importance of collective resilience and sought NESAC's assistance in studying the altered course of the Teesta River. Additionally, he addressed the vulnerability of 14 glacial lakes in Sikkim, urging NESAC to utilize high-resolution satellite data for timely monitoring and response to potential threats.

In the face of global climate change, Chief Minister Tamang proposed a Climate Smart Village Development Plan for Sikkim, seeking NESAC's support in resource mapping and GIS-based planning to empower villages to adapt to climate change impacts.

Highlighting Sikkim's commitment to organic farming, Tamang requested NESAC's assistance in high-resolution soil mapping for better understanding and empowering farmers with precise information.

Expressing confidence in building a partnership between technology and governance, Chief Minister Tamang stated, "I am confident that we can navigate the challenges together by utilizing the potential of space technology to build a resilient, sustainable and prosperous future for Sikkim."