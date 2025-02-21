Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that the divine idol of Shri Ganesha was ceremoniously installed at his Mintokgang residence with prayers and devotion.

In a message, CM Tamang expressed his joy and gratitude and said , "I feel delighted and blessed to share that the divine idol of Shri Ganesha was ceremoniously instilled at the Mintokgang residence premises with heartiest prayers and devotion, seeking the well-being, prosperity, and harmony of the people of Sikkim."

The chief minister highlighted Ganesha’s significance in Hinduism, describing him as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of good fortune. Known for embodying peace, wisdom and innocence, the presence is traditionally associated with new beginnings and spiritual upliftment.

"As a deity closely associated with the earth element, he symbolizes stability, nourishment, and grounding, reinforcing the deep-rooted connection between divinity and nature. This sacred installation serves as a source of collective blessings and positive energy for the dear and respected people of Sikkim," he stated on his social media handle.