Sikkim CM slams opposition as Women’s Reservation Bill stalls in Lok Sabha

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on April 17 expressed deep disappointment over the failure to pass the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Lok Sabha, calling it a setback to the aspirations of millions of women across the country.

In a strong statement, the Chief Minister said he was “deeply disheartened” that the landmark legislation could not be cleared despite widespread public support. He noted that women across Sikkim had come together in large numbers earlier in the day, voicing their support for the proposed reform.

Tamang said the unity displayed by “mothers, sisters, and daughters” reflected a powerful demand for equality, dignity, and greater political representation.

Launching a sharp attack on the Opposition, he accused them of indulging in “ruthless politics” and deliberately obstructing the passage of the Bill. He alleged that political considerations, including concerns over credit for the reform, were behind the delay.

“The Opposition will face the wrath of women of this country for their actions,” he said, terming the development not just a missed opportunity but a significant setback to the dreams of women seeking a rightful place in decision-making processes.

Despite the setback, the Chief Minister asserted that the push for women’s empowerment would continue. He said the voices and aspirations of women cannot be suppressed and will continue to guide efforts towards building a more inclusive and equitable society.