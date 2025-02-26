Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on February 26, criticised the opposition for questioning the arrest of Samson Tamang, who was apprehended for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Khas community in the state.

Speaking at the 30th Foundation Day of the Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Kalyan Sangh, Tamang defended the Sikkim Police and said that they did a "marvelous job" in arresting the accused after a 13-day manhunt. He questioned the opposition's demand for a CBI probe into the matter.

"Samson Tamang is not from Sikkim; he is from Darjeeling. He should have been caught by the West Bengal Police, but Sikkim Police successfully arrested him. Yet, instead of appreciating their efforts, some people and the opposition are playing politics over it. What kind of people are they?" CM Tamang said.

While Tamang did not name anyone directly, his statements appeared to be aimed at Citizen Action Party (CAP) President Ganesh Rai, who has been vocal about the case. The CM suggested that certain opposition leaders were "afraid that their names might come up" in connection with the hate speech incident.

The arrest of Samson Tamang is seen as a significant step in maintaining communal harmony in Sikkim. "His comments deeply hurt the sentiments of the Khas community. His arrest is a major success for us," Tamang added.

However, the opposition has demanded a CBI probe into the matter, a call that the CM dismissed outright. "Why is there a need for a CBI investigation? Is Sikkim Police not capable of investigating? A CBI probe is ordered when the state police fail, but our police are doing a commendable job," he said.

Tamang also said that during police interrogation, multiple names have surfaced, and the Sikkim Police will seek an additional five days of custody to further the investigation. "Let’s see how many more names come up. Everything will be brought to light," he added.