Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited the demonstration bridge in Dzongu and assessed its load capacity, further criticising the opposition for spreading misinformation.

The controversy surrounding the bridge began after a video surfaced showing the CM walking across the bridge, with the opposition accusing him of using the structure inappropriately.

However, CM Tamang clarified that the bridge, built by the Lepcha community, was never intended for vehicular use. It was constructed solely as a temporary pedestrian bridge to provide emergency access following the devastating floods of 2023.

“The opposition, which was thrown out by the people of Sikkim in the 2024 elections, is now making a big deal about a demonstration project,” CM Tamang said. “I walked across the bridge simply to test its load-bearing capacity, and this bridge was never meant for vehicles. It is only for human use. Yet, the opposition is making videos and spreading false claims about it.”

The CM further said that the bridge was a temporary solution built by the Lepcha people to address immediate needs following the catastrophic floods that ravaged Sikkim in 2023. The demonstration bridge, made of bamboo was designed for pedestrians only, not for vehicles. The government’s long-term plan is to replace this bridge with a model bridge, built to meet the needs of the region’s growing infrastructure requirements.

“It’s a demonstration bridge, and I just went there to see it for myself and check its load capacity. The opposition is distorting the facts, trying to create a controversy out of nothing,” the Chief Minister said.

The criticism from the opposition, particularly the Citizen Action Party (CAP), has been met with a firm rebuttal from the Chief Minister. CAP had previously raised concerns about the government’s efforts in Dzongu, claiming that the region had been neglected and that promises of development had not been fulfilled. However, CM Tamang strongly disagreed with these claims, pointing to the substantial progress made by his government in Dzongu despite the challenging topography and the setbacks caused by natural disasters.

Dzongu, a culturally and spiritually significant area in North Sikkim, has been one of the key focus areas for the Sikkim government. Despite its difficult terrain, including steep cliffs and deep gorges, the region has seen a multitude of infrastructure and welfare initiatives. The government has made significant strides in rebuilding Dzongu after the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) of October 2023, which devastated many areas, including Dzongu. The flood destroyed several vital infrastructure elements, including suspension bridges at Sangkalang and Phidang, which were critical for connectivity.

In response to the destruction caused by the GLOF, the government acted quickly to fund the reconstruction of these bridges. CM Tamang emphasized that the government’s efforts were focused on restoring vital infrastructure to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Dzongu. “We immediately started rebuilding the bridges and other critical infrastructure that were damaged by the floods. The people of Dzongu rely on these bridges for their daily commute, and we are committed to ensuring that they have reliable, safe transportation options,” said the Chief Minister.

In addition to the reconstruction of bridges, the government has focused on improving the overall infrastructure of Dzongu. Several major projects are currently underway, including the construction of a steel suspension bridge at Sangkalang, which is expected to be completed by April 2025. This project is part of a broader initiative to improve connectivity throughout the region, ensuring that the people of Dzongu are better connected to the rest of the state, especially during the monsoon season when roads often become impassable.

Beyond infrastructure, the government has also prioritized healthcare, education, and social welfare in Dzongu. In the aftermath of the floods, the government provided essential services, including the establishment of an ambulance service at Hee Gyathang PHC. Moreover, the government has built over 300 homes for families displaced by the floods, ensuring that they have safe and secure housing. The construction of a model school at Hee Gyathang is also underway, providing children in the region with access to quality education.

Education in Dzongu has been another focal point for the government. CM Tamang highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring that students from Dzongu, particularly those from the Lepcha community, have access to quality education. Special quotas at Tashi Namgyal Academy and the Chief Minister’s Educational Assistance Program for higher studies have been introduced to support students from the region. Furthermore, a Lepcha Museum at Lingthem Gumpa has been built to preserve and promote the region’s cultural heritage.

While the government’s efforts have been widely praised by local leaders and citizens, the opposition continues to spread baseless political allegations. The Citizen Action Party (CAP) has criticized the government’s handling of the reconstruction efforts in North Sikkim, particularly in Dzongu. In a recently held press release, CAP accused the government of failing to prioritize the region’s development, despite the Chief Minister’s speeches highlighting the importance of Dzongu.

In the same press release, CAP expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s focus on extravagant events, such as the Ed Sheeran concert, while the people of Dzongu continue to face infrastructure challenges. CAP called on the government to allocate a special financial package for Dzongu and address the pressing issues faced by the people in the region. “The government must focus on genuine development, not on empty promises and extravagant celebrations,” said a CAP spokesperson.

However, CM Tamang rejected these allegations, pointing out that the government has already made significant investments in the region. “The people of Dzongu need real solutions, not political games. We are already working on long-term solutions for the region, and we will continue to prioritize the needs of the people,” the CM said.

He also highlighted that the government’s approach to development in Dzongu is both sustainable and inclusive. “We are committed to building a model Dzongu, where the people have access to essential services, infrastructure, and opportunities for growth. We are focused on creating a prosperous future for the people of Dzongu, and we will continue to work tirelessly to achieve that goal,” he added.