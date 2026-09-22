Sikkim CM speaks to Pema Khandu over alleged attack on rapper UNB

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay said on September 22 that he spoke to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu over the alleged attack on Sikkim-based artiste Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB.

In a post on social media, Tamang-Golay said he expressed concern over the incident and requested Khandu's personal intervention to ensure UNB's safety and well-being.

“I expressed my concern over the incident and requested his personal intervention to ensure UNB’s safety and well-being,” the Sikkim chief minister said.

According to Tamang-Golay, Khandu assured him of prompt intervention and necessary action in the matter.

The Sikkim chief minister thanked his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart for the response and said he was confident that the matter would be appropriately addressed.

UNB was allegedly attacked by a group of men near Tiwari Gaon in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district on September 22 while he was returning to Roing after performing at a festival in Anini.

According to police, two vehicles allegedly followed the rapper's car for nearly an hour before intercepting it on an isolated stretch of road.

Around eight to 10 men allegedly vandalised UNB's vehicle with a rod and assaulted the rapper and his manager, police said.

UNB sustained injuries to his head and face and swelling around one eye, they added.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.