Sikkim CM stresses punctuality, land compensation and local talent at Zoom school jubilee

A silver jubilee event at a school in Zoom, West Sikkim, became a platform for a broader message on governance and accountability as Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang underlined the importance of punctuality, promised compensation for land used in road projects and highlighted local talent from the area.

Speaking at the school’s 25th anniversary celebration, Tamang drew attention to time discipline in public life, saying it reflected respect for people. “I said I would reach at 8 am, and I reached exactly at 8 am,” he said, noting that public programmes in the past often began hours late. He pointed out that officials arriving before schedule showed a shift in work culture. “This change is important and shows respect for people.”

The Chief Minister used the occasion to announce that landowners in Zoom who gave up land for road construction would be compensated, saying earlier assurances had not always translated into payments. He said his government would ensure funds were released and added that the road would be upgraded with lighting, signage and other facilities. “Let people say, ‘Let us go and see the beautiful road in Zoom,’” he said.

Recalling his personal connection with the area, Tamang spoke about travelling the same routes on foot and by vehicle in earlier years, when poor connectivity forced people to walk long distances or stay overnight with relatives to attend events. “All these memories came back to me today,” he said, describing the visit as a moment of reflection as well as respect for the community.

Education featured prominently in his address, with Tamang citing former students of Mt. Sinai Academy now serving in gazetted government posts. He said their achievements reflected the role of teachers and the potential of students from small towns. “This school has shown that students from small places can reach great heights,” he said.

He also highlighted local talent, referring to sculptor JB Rai, who was felicitated at the programme. Tamang recalled supporting Rai’s training after he expressed interest in sculpture, and said the artist’s work later gained national attention. During the Swarna Rajya Jayanti celebrations, Rai sculpted a statue of the Prime Minister’s mother, which was sent to Delhi after attracting interest from visiting dignitaries. “After proper packing, it was sent, and later I received a call from the Prime Minister’s Office,” Tamang said, adding that Rai was also contacted directly. “A person from Zoom receiving a call from the PMO is a huge achievement.”

Touching on values, Tamang said public life should be guided by humanity and service. “No one is permanent in this world. We are born and we die. What matters is the good work we do,” he said, urging people to think beyond personal gain.

He said the government had received requests from the area related to health services, laptops for students and road repairs, and assured residents that these would be addressed. He also called for greater promotion of Sikkim’s cultural events, suggesting that Maghey Sankranti in Jorethang be developed on the lines of major national festivals, while urging efforts to give Zoom wider recognition beyond the state.