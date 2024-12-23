Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Major General Amit Kabhtiyal and Major General MS Rathore at his official residence on December 23. The meeting marked the farewell of Major General Kabhtiyal, the outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 17 Mountain Division, who was lauded for his leadership and dedicated service.

CM Tamang expressed his gratitude for Major General Kabhtiyal’s contributions, noting the strong professional relationship they had built over the years. "It was a pleasure to welcome Major General Kabhtiyal and extend my heartfelt best wishes for his future endeavours. His service to the nation has been commendable, and we are grateful for his leadership," said the Chief Minister.

The meeting also introduced Major General MS Rathore, the newly appointed GOC of the 17 Mountain Division. CM Tamang extended his best wishes to Rathore, emphasising the importance of fostering continued cooperation between the military and the people of Sikkim.

"I wish Major General Rathore all the best for his tenure ahead. His leadership will be vital in continuing the positive relationship between the army and the people of Sikkim,” he added.