In an initiative to alleviate the suffering of construction workers affected by the recent floods in Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang distributed distress relief tokens to 8,733 registered laborers. The tokens, aimed at mitigating the hardships faced by these workers, come as a much-needed respite in the wake of the recent natural disaster.

These dedicated laborers, who are registered under the Sikkim Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (SBOCWWB), are receiving a financial boost of Ten Thousand Rupees each as distress relief funds from the State Government. This aid is being efficiently facilitated through the banking system, with 80% of the total funds transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and the remaining 20% through account payee cheques.

The distribution of distress relief tokens took place during a ceremony held at Chintan Bhawan, organized by the Labor Department, where a two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in the recent flood.

In addition to the distress relief tokens, the State Government also extended cash incentives to two children of laborers who have excelled academically. Furthermore, four registered workers received financial assistance under various schemes, highlighting the comprehensive support being offered to the labor community.

The State Government has been proactive in providing various welfare measures to the registered construction workers under the BOCW (RE& CS) Act, 1996. These include a Permanent disability/death compensation of Rs. 5 Lakhs for incidents occurring during the course of employment, Rs. 2 Lakhs for natural deaths of registered workers, Rs. 20,000 for funeral assistance, Rs. 30,000 for maternity benefits, Rs. 20,000 for marriage assistance, Rs. 20,000 for medical assistance, Rs. 20,000 for minor injury assistance, and a one-time pension of Rs. 50,000.

In his address, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his gratitude for the relentless hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of all the laborers. He reiterated the Government's commitment to protect the rights of these hardworking individuals. During these challenging times, the State Government has extended its support by providing Distress Relief Funds in addition to the minimum wage of Rs. 15,000 and other benefits that laborers receive.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the assistance provided to the children of laborers in pursuing higher education, including admission to Government institutions, enrollment in medical and engineering courses, and financial aid to cover tuition and accommodation fees. He urged workers to register themselves with SBOCWWB to access the various benefits offered by the state Government.

Labour Minister Shri Lok Nath Sharma, who spoke about the benefits received by registered workers, encouraged building construction workers like carpenters, brick masons, and others employed under different contractors to come forward and register. He stressed the financial benefits available to registered laborers and emphasized that the financial amount collected from the cess is exclusively utilized for the welfare of these individuals. He called upon all stakeholders to support the drive to register all laborers with SBOCWWB.

The welcome address was delivered by Labour Secretary Dr. P. Senthil Kumar, while Special Labour Commissioner Shri D.S Kunwar expressed words of thanks.

The program was attended by Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department Minister Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha, MLAs Shri GT Dhungel, Shri Y. T Lepcha, Shri S.T Venchungpa, Labor Advisor Shri Manoj Pradhan, Chairperson of Sikkim Labour Welfare Board Smt. Ganga Parsai, and other dignitaries, including Chairpersons, GMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Secretary and officers of the Labor Department, the laborers, and their family members.