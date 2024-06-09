Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has extended warm greetings and best wishes to His Holiness Gurung Tulku Nima Hoisher Rinpoche (Gurudev) on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

CM Tamang, on behalf of the people of Sikkim, expressed deep reverence and gratitude for Gurudev's wisdom, compassion, and guidance.

He praised Gurudev's teachings for illuminating the path to spiritual growth and enlightenment, bringing joy, peace, and serenity to all.

The CM wished Gurudev a happy and peaceful birthday, seeking his continued blessings for the well-being of all.

He acknowledged Gurudev's divine presence as a beacon of light for those seeking spiritual growth and enlightenment.

This heartfelt gesture reflects the state's appreciation for Gurudev's spiritual leadership and his impact on the community.