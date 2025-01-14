Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on the occasion of 'Maghe Sankranti', greeted the people of the state and extended best wishes.

"On this auspicious occasion, I extend my best wishes for happiness, prosperity, good health, and a renewed sense of purpose for all the people of Sikkim. May this festival bring abundant blessings, good fortune, and joy to every household across the state," CM shared on his official social media platforms.

Maghey Sankranti, known as Makar Sankranti in other parts of the country, holds profound celestial, spiritual, religious, and cultural significance. It marks the onset of longer days, the beginning of the harvest season, and the renewal of life and hope.

This year, the festival promises to be a vibrant cultural extravaganza, bringing communities together to celebrate the rich traditions, customs, and diversity of Sikkim. From colorful rituals and festive gatherings to the sharing of local delicacies, the essence of unity and harmony will be beautifully reflected throughout the celebrations.