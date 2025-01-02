Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang greeted Darjeeling district MP Raju Bista on New Year and held discussions on the importance of fostering mutual respect and cooperation between the two regions.

During their conversation, the two leaders emphasised the significance of unity and collaboration in promoting regional harmony and progress.

Chief Minister Tamang expressed his optimism for continued positive engagements between the two regions, which share common cultural, economic, and social ties.

He noted that such interactions play a pivotal role in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation.

"We have always shared a strong and harmonious relationship with Darjeeling, and today’s conversation reaffirmed our commitment to work together for the betterment of our people," said CM Tamang.