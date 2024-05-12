Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on May 12 appreciated Deo Prasad Rai on his remarkable achievement in the realm of arts and paintings through a painting exhibition which was held in the Holi Art Gallery, in London, UK.

The chief minister specifically lauded Rai’s masterpiece portrait “Golden Era of Sikkim”, stating that it displays exceptional talent and pays a tribute to effective leadership.

Taking to social media, the Sikkim chief minister wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Shri Deo Prasad Rai on the remarkable achievement in the realm of Arts and Paintings. It fills me with immense joy to learn about the painting exhibition held in the prestigious Holi Art Gallery in London, UK. The masterpiece, "Golden Era of Sikkim," not only showcases exceptional talent but also pays heartfelt tribute to the efforts and collective leadership.”

Further, CM Prem Singh Tamang also praised Rai for portraying the endeavours which uplift the underprivileged and lays emphasis on development initiatives for the state.

“The portrayal of the endeavors of Shri Rai in uplifting the underprivileged and spearheading development initiatives for Sikkim is truly praiseworthy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamang also stated his confidence that the artwork will captivate and inspire audiences worldwide.

“His unwavering dedication to craft and commitment to shedding light on important socio-political themes through art serve as a true source of inspiration. The presentation serves as a guiding light for aspiring artists and leaders alike. Wishing him continued success and fulfillment in all his future endeavors, I congratulate him for the great work,” the chief minister also said.