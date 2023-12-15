Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on December 15 received a warm and spirited welcome upon his arrival at Varanasi airport, setting the stage for a whirlwind two-day visit to the spiritual city in Uttar Pradesh.

The greeting, orchestrated by priests, Sikkimese students and members of the civil society, reflected the typical charm of Varanasi.

The highlight of Chief Minister Tamang's itinerary is a much-anticipated event at Pyari Devi Intermediate College in Tapovan Ramnagar, Varanasi.

Scheduled for December 15, 2023 at Pyari Devi Intermediate College, the program promises a cultural extravaganza and a series of engaging activities.



Also Read: Sikkim: Total 1217 stranded tourists evacuated to Gangtok safely amid heavy snowfall

Upon arrival at Pyari Devi Intermediate College, Chief Minister Tamang was accorded a grand welcome at the International airport. A Welcome Ceremony for the Honorable Chief Minister unfolded, complete with a Garlanded ceremony at the statue of Goddess Saraswati on the college campus. The Chief Minister also lit the inaugural lamp, symbolizing the commencement of the event.



Sikkim's Tathagata Tsal ( Buddha Park) was also showcased as an artefact in the exhibition by the college.

A cultural program titled "मेरी माटी, मेरा दशे, मेरा िवीालय" (My Soil, My Nation, My School) was held during the visit. This program envisions a unified celebration of India's soil and valour, commemorating the nation's journey of freedom and progress. Activities and ceremonies under this campaign will be conducted across various levels, fostering a sense of national pride and inspiring future generations to protect India's cherished heritage.

The program at Pyari Devi Intermediate College included an address by the Chief Minister to the students, followed by a speech from the Governor.

The National Song and a Students' Exhibition tour were also part of the festivities, culminating in a lunch session. Chief Minister Tamang bid farewell to the college after the conclusion of the event.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Tamang is scheduled to visit the residence of Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the Governor of Sikkim, at Vishnupuri Colony, Ramnagar, Varanasi.