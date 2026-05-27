Sikkim CM thanks people as SKM government completes seven years in office

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday, May 27, congratulated the people of Sikkim on the completion of seven years of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government and thanked them for their continued trust, support and cooperation.

In a Facebook post, the chief minister expressed gratitude to government employees, party functionaries and workers, business communities, social organisations, youths, farmers and women for standing with the party and its leadership throughout the journey.

“Despite various challenges and difficult times, including natural calamities and other adversities, the collective strength, unity, and resilience of our people enabled us to move forward with determination and commitment towards the welfare and progress of the state,” Tamang said.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to development, the chief minister said the SKM government would continue working for peace, prosperity, inclusive growth and a brighter future for the Himalayan state.

“As we complete seven years of dedicated service, I reaffirm our government's commitment to continue working tirelessly for the peace, prosperity, inclusive development, and bright future of Sikkim,” he said.

The SKM came to power in 2019 after defeating the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), led by Pawan Chamling. The SDF had ruled the state for 25 years before the change in government.