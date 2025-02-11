Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will inaugurate the Sikkim Blue Duke Festival 2025, a three-day event celebrating technology, culture, and food, on February 14, at Saramsa Garden, near Ranipool.

The festival, which will run until February 16, 2025, has been initiated by Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba.

The festival aligns with the ‘Sunaulo Sikkim, Samriddha Sikkim, Samartha Sikkim’ vision of the chief minister and is part of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Sikkim’s statehood.

Aimed at students and youth, the event provides an opportunity to explore emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, and robotics, with hands-on experiences guided by industry experts.

Highlighting the importance of technology, the organisers emphasised that AI, drones, and robotics are shaping the future, and Sikkim’s youth must be equipped with these skills to stay ahead.

The festival encourages innovation and creativity, offering participants practical knowledge that will benefit their education and career prospects.

The Sikkim Blue Duke Festival 2025 is organised by Sikkim365 and supported by the Department of Tourism, Government of Sikkim. Moreover, Press Club of Sikkim and Postitude are official partners for the event.