The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will hold a Tiranga Yatra tomorrow, May 16, to commemorate Operation Sindoor and pay tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, party officials announced Thursday.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will spearhead the event, which begins at MG Marg and concludes at Paljor Stadium. The ruling party has extended an invitation to all Sikkim residents to join the procession.

The rally aims to recognise the bravery and sacrifices made by military personnel during Operation Sindoor, a significant achievement being celebrated by the northeastern state's government.

Party representatives emphasised the importance of public participation in this demonstration of patriotism and respect for India's armed forces. (PTI)