Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, marked his 57th birthday with warm wishes pouring in from the highest echelons of Indian politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to extend their greetings to the leader.

On Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Birthday greetings to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay Ji. May he be blessed with a long life and good health." Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his wishes, saying, "Warm birthday greetings to Sikkim Chief Minister Shri @PSTamangGolay Ji. May the Almighty continue to bless you with good health and the energy to keep serving the people."

The celebratory messages come on the heels of CM Tamang's address during the 12th Foundation Day of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party on February 5. Reflecting on his role as Chief Minister, Tamang expressed, "I never feel that I am a Chief Minister; I feel that I am a krantikari, a yoddha. I have to work for the people and the betterment of the state." He reiterated his dedication to the state's development, vowing to continue the journey as the same PS Golay born in a humble family.