Sikkim CM unveils Rs 51,000 Aama Samman Puraskar for mothers

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on August 4 announced two new awards under the Aama Samman initiative to recognise the contributions of mothers across the state ahead of the second Aama Samman Diwas, which will be celebrated on a grand scale at Rangpo Playground.

The announcement was made during a coordination meeting at Samman Bhawan to review preparations for the event, which will coincide with the 9th Jan Unmukti Diwas. The venue has been shifted to Rangpo Playground to accommodate a larger gathering and provide a bigger platform for the celebration.

Among the new honours, the Aama Samman Puraskar will recognise one deserving mother from each Assembly constituency with a cash award of ₹51,000. The award will be reserved for mothers who are not beneficiaries of the Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana.

The government has also introduced the Pragatisheel Aama Puraskar, which will honour three mothers who have made exemplary use of financial assistance received under the Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana. The winners will receive cash prizes of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.

Chairing the meeting, Tamang urged ministers, legislators, party leaders and officials to work in close coordination to ensure the successful conduct of the flagship programme. He stressed that the selection of beneficiaries and awardees must be carried out with fairness, transparency and impartiality.

Describing the initiative as a tribute to mothers, the Chief Minister said the programme reflects the state's gratitude for the selfless love, sacrifices and lifelong contributions made by mothers to their families and society.