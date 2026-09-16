Sikkim CM urges engineers to adopt new technology, focus on quality and sustainability

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on September 15 urged engineers to keep pace with emerging technologies and ensure that development projects are properly planned, durable and focused on public needs.

Addressing the state-level National Engineers' Day celebration at Manan Kendra, Tamang said engineers had played a central role in building and maintaining Sikkim's infrastructure, including roads, bridges, public buildings, water supply and power systems, communication networks and other public assets.

Paying tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee M Visvesvaraya, Tamang said the role of engineers had expanded beyond technical work, with professionals increasingly involved in administration, policy implementation and leadership.

The chief minister called on young engineers to learn from the experience of their predecessors while adapting to new technologies and encouraging innovation.

He also stressed that development should be measured by its impact on people's lives, rather than merely by the completion of projects. He called for greater attention to quality and sustainability in infrastructure works.

Tamang highlighted several government measures aimed at the professional advancement of engineers, including their appointment to key administrative positions and efforts to regularise young engineers working on a temporary basis.

The government will also seek to utilise the expertise of retired engineers in future development projects, he said.

C Zangpo, president of the Retired Engineers' Association (Civil), spoke about the contribution of engineers to Sikkim's roads, bridges, buildings, power and water supply systems and digital infrastructure. He urged younger engineers to adapt to changing technologies while maintaining a people-centric approach.

Zangpo also referred to government initiatives concerning engineers, including promotions and the induction of 245 junior engineers into the state Junior Engineers cadre.

The event was attended by ministers, MLAs, senior government officials and other dignitaries. Retired engineers, architects and contractors were also felicitated for their contributions to the state's development.