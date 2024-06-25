Sikkim Chief Minister took to Facebook to share details of his recent meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari. During their meeting, the Chief Minister congratulated Gadkari on his reappointment for the third consecutive term and discussed critical infrastructure issues affecting Sikkim.

The Chief Minister highlighted the urgent need for a sustainable solution for the Sevoke-Rangpo stretch of NH10, emphasizing the frequent disruptions exacerbated by the October 2023 flood. He proposed a comprehensive study by experts and recommended that the construction and maintenance of NH10 be managed by a Central Agency like NHAI or NHIDCL. Gadkari directed relevant authorities from NHIDCL and NHAI to take over and resolve these issues promptly.

Additionally, the Chief Minister addressed concerns about road connectivity to Pakyong Airport and other strategic areas. He proposed an alternative highway from Chochen Barapathing to Pakyong Airport via Gangchung, Tokchi, and Machong, citing its strategic benefits. He also submitted a Detailed Project Report for an alternative highway from Melli to Singtam, covering 22.514 kilometers, with an estimated cost of Rs 2318 crore.

The Chief Minister raised the issue of the highway project near Sirijunga Falls, underscoring its religious and cultural significance. He requested a new alignment for the highway, and Gadkari instructed NHIDCL officials to address the issue and restore damaged water supply pipelines at Ravangla (NH-510).

Furthermore, the Chief Minister sought Gadkari's intervention for three pending proposals, including extending the new route to Sevoke in West Bengal to provide an alternative to the problematic NH10 stretch between Melli and Sevoke. He also requested urgent restoration of NH310A, which was disrupted by cloudbursts in June 2024, affecting connectivity between Gangtok and the Indo-China border.