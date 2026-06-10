Sikkim CM urges participation in ‘Har Ghar Yoga’ initiative for Guinness World Record bid

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has appealed to people of the state to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Yoga’ initiative being organised by the Ministry of AYUSH on June 14, aimed at attempting a Guinness World Record through mass participation.

In a statement, the Chief Minister urged residents to register through the Habuild Online Yoga Registration platform and join what he described as a “national movement”.

“I warmly urge the people of Sikkim to enthusiastically participate and register through the Habuild Online Yoga Registration initiative. Our active participation will make Sikkim a proud contributor to this national movement,” Tamang said.

According to the statement, registered participants will receive a special link on June 14 to join the online yoga session.

The Chief Minister called on people to complete the registration process at the earliest, emphasising that the initiative goes beyond record-setting and aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and strengthen national unity.

“Let us come together to promote a healthy lifestyle, yoga, and the spirit of national unity,” he said.

The event is scheduled for 6.15 a.m. on June 14 under the theme ‘Yoga: India’s gift to the world’.