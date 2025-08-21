Sikkim CM urges youth to embrace courage, planning in entrepreneurship

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on World Entrepreneurs Day 2025, called on the state’s youth to pursue entrepreneurship with courage, preparation, and independent thinking, cautioning against blindly copying others.

Addressing a gathering in Gangtok, Tamang said that while many admire entrepreneurs for their boldness, true success lies in taking the first step with confidence and vision. “Sometimes, a business succeeds in just one attempt… but what matters most is the courage to take the first step forward. That courage itself is a good sign,” he noted.

The Chief Minister warned that many ventures fail because they are launched under influence rather than through personal planning. Using a village example, he explained how businesses collapse when people simply replicate what others are doing. “If one person opens a restaurant and succeeds with 100 customers, another soon opens the same business. The result is that both end up with 50 customers and losses,” he said.

He stressed the importance of preparation, pointing out that even small oversights—such as opening a restaurant late in the morning—can cost customers. “Success comes with preparation, not haste. Even if your first venture fails, you gain experience in discipline, timing, behaviour, and customer service,” Tamang said.

Acknowledging that most Sikkimese are first-generation entrepreneurs, he encouraged them to draw inspiration from others across India who built industries from scratch. He added that today’s entrepreneurs are better placed, with government schemes, SIDBI, and dedicated support cells providing guidance that was unavailable in the past.

Tamang also drew parallels between politics and business, saying neither guarantees immediate success. “No one becomes an MLA, Minister, or Chief Minister in their first attempt. One must struggle. Business is the same—it requires hard work, patience, and persistence,” he remarked.

He further underlined the distinction between jobs and entrepreneurship, urging youth to take ownership of their futures. “Jobs mean working under someone else. But an entrepreneur creates their own path and destiny,” he said, citing examples of business leaders who started small before rising to prominence.

Concluding his address, Tamang advised young people not to fear failure or imitate others. “My message is—don’t be afraid of failure. Start where your knowledge and ability lie. Plan well, learn from experience, and take risks with courage. That is the true spirit of entrepreneurship,” he said.