Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid a 2-day family visit to the headquarters of Brahma Kumaris at Shantivan, in Rajasthan. Welcomed by BK Kannan, Kolkata in-charge, BK Sonam, Sikkim in-charge, and public relations officer BK Komal at Peace Cottage in Manmohinivan, CM Tamang met with chief administrator Rajyogini Dadi Ratan Mohini to seek blessings upon arrival.

During the visit, CM Tamang inspected the Thermal Solar Power Plant, praising it as a unique model in solar energy. He expressed a desire to promote such technology nationwide and pledged to establish indigenous solar energy technology in Sikkim. In discussions with senior BK members, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of dedication, stating that institutions can only serve meaningfully with a deep sense of commitment.

Reflecting on his experience, CM Tamang shared, "Experienced a profound collective meditation session in front of the 'Tower of Peace' as well as the Brahma Baba's Meditation Kaksha and invaluable spiritual discourse at Pandav Bhawan, Mt. Abu. It had been much blissful delving deep into the chronicles of the founding and the wisdom of senior members who dedicated to the augmentation of the Brahma Kumaris Rajyoga, bringing it up to the present opulent level. This enlightening journey provided invaluable insights into the profound teachings of Brahma Kumaris Rajyoga, unveiling potent techniques and the myriad benefits it offer."