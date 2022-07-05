Sikkim Chief Minister PS Golay Tamang, along with cabinet Ministers and MLAs, paid a courtesy visit to NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu at her official residence in New Delhi on Monday to express their best wishes for the upcoming Presidential election.

Earlier Prem Singh Tamang showed his support for Draupadi Murmu's bid for the presidency of India. He also assured that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party, which is an ally of the NDA, will unconditionally support Murmu's candidacy in the hopes that she will win and become the first president of a tribal ethnic group.

"The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) wholeheartedly welcomes the decision of the BJP parliamentary board to nominate Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji as the Presidential candidate," he stated in a social media post.

"We congratulate her for becoming the first tribal female candidate for the ensuing presidential election 2022. It is indeed a great decision taken by the BJP Parliamentary Board ... I am confident that her dignified persona will glorify the stature of the country," Tamang said on June 22.

The SKM has 19 MLAs in the 32-member Sikkim legislative legislature, while the BJP has 12.