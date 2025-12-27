Sikkim CM warns against personal attacks, calls for responsible political discourse

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday issued a strong caution against personal attacks in politics, urging leaders and supporters to uphold responsibility, restraint, and factual criticism while addressing a large gathering at the state-level Tamu Lhochhar celebration in Yangang.

Without naming anyone directly, Tamang appeared to send an indirect message to Citizen Action Party (CAP) chief Ganesh Rai over his recent “Sunday Live” sessions. The Chief Minister said political criticism should never degenerate into name-calling or personal abuse, warning that such behaviour damages individuals, families, and society at large.

Referring to the repeated use of derogatory terms in public discourse, Tamang said it has become common for some people to casually label others as “fool,” “crazy,” or “goon.” He cautioned that normalising such language lowers the quality of debate and can have serious social consequences. “You people keep saying ‘fool, fool, fool,’ and then ‘crazy, crazy, crazy,’ and everyone repeats it. If someone actually becomes like that one day, what will happen then? You should think about it,” he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that such labels spread rapidly, shaping public perception and even affecting personal relationships within families. “When these words spread everywhere, even one’s own family starts seeing that person differently,” he remarked, highlighting the lasting damage caused by irresponsible speech.

Tamang said he accepts criticism as part of democratic politics but insisted it must be fair, factual, and constructive. “Write what is right, write what is true and national-minded. Don’t write twisted things,” he said, adding that creating controversies over events that never occurred only fuels unnecessary propaganda.

He further urged political actors and commentators to act according to their conscience and avoid manufacturing issues for political gain. “If you want to do good politics, I give you my best wishes. But don’t take things that didn’t happen and turn them into propaganda. We also feel bad. We are not without sense,” he said.

Emphasising that respect in public life goes beyond forms of address, Tamang said responsibility and intent matter more than words like “sir” or “you.” He encouraged critics to engage in proper, reasoned debate rather than personal attacks, calling for a more mature and ethical political culture in the state.